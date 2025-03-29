Minnesota takes on New Jersey after Gaudreau’s 2-goal performance

New Jersey Devils (38-29-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-27-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -130, Devils +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the New Jersey Devils after Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals.

Minnesota has a 19-16-2 record at home and a 41-27-5 record overall. The Wild have given up 204 goals while scoring 197 for a -7 scoring differential.

New Jersey has a 38-29-7 record overall and a 21-16-2 record on the road. The Devils have given up 195 goals while scoring 218 for a +23 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 24 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Gaudreau has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 20 goals and 64 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.