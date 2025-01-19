Minnesota takes losing streak into game against Colorado

Minnesota Wild (27-15-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-18-1, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to break their three-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has a 28-18-1 record overall and a 7-7-0 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have conceded 146 goals while scoring 158 for a +12 scoring differential.

Minnesota has gone 27-15-4 overall with a 9-6-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild are 8-3-2 in one-goal games.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Avalanche won 6-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 17 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Devon Toews has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.