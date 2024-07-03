Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut

Connecticut Sun (15-4, 9-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-5, 10-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts Connecticut Sun looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Lynx are 9-1 on their home court. Minnesota is fourth in the WNBA averaging 83.0 points and is shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Sun are 7-2 in road games. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 9.2.

Minnesota averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut scores 5.5 more points per game (79.9) than Minnesota allows to opponents (74.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 23 the Sun won 83-82 led by 20 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Napheesa Collier scored 31 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Lynx.

Bonner is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

