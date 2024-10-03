Minnesota set for road matchup with the Sun

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -1.5; over/under is 151

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun square off against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun are 13-6 in home games. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.4.

The Lynx have gone 14-5 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 2.8.

Connecticut makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Connecticut gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.