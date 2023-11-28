Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis announces he’s entering the transfer portal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal and leave the program after his first full season as the starter.

Kaliakmanis posted on social media that playing with his Gophers teammates “has been the honor of all honors” and that “the most difficult part” of his decision was to leave them. With the coaching staff planning to open competition for the starting job next season, Kaliakmanis opted to depart with two years of eligibility remaining.

The native of Antioch, Illinois, started five games as a freshman last season when five-year starter Tanner Morgan was injured. Kaliakmanis closed the regular season by passing for a career-high 319 yards and two touchdowns in a road win against rival Wisconsin, but he never found the same groove in 2023.

Kaliakmanis had 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games during a disappointing year for the Gophers (5-7), who became bowl eligible when there was a shortage of six-win teams. He had a 53.1% completion rate and an average of 153 passing yards per game. His backup was fifth-year senior Cole Kramer, who has one season of eligibility remaining.

