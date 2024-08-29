Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Dallas

Minnesota Lynx (23-8, 14-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-22, 5-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Lynx take on Dallas Wings.

The Wings have gone 5-12 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 90.8 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 14-4. Minnesota ranks first in the WNBA averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.2% from deep. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

Dallas makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Minnesota averages 82.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 90.8 Dallas allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 27 the Wings won 94-88 led by 23 points from Arike Ogunbowale, while Napheesa Collier scored 29 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is shooting 36.8% and averaging 22.2 points for the Wings.

Collier is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.8 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.