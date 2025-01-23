Minnesota promotes Danny Collins to defensive coordinator after Corey Hetherman’s departure to Miami

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has promoted Danny Collins to defensive coordinator after the departure of Corey Hetherman to Miami, the school said Thursday.

Collins has been with the Gophers since the arrival of head coach P.J. Fleck in 2017 and most recently served as safeties coach and pass game coordinator. He’ll continue to supervise the safeties. Collins previously coached under Fleck at Western Michigan.

Fleck also promoted Mariano Sori-Marin to linebackers coach and Dennis Dottin-Carter to rush ends coach and hired Kevin Kane as nickel backs and outside linebackers coach. Sori-Marin played in 58 games for the Gophers under Fleck and was a third team All-Big Ten selection in 2022. Kane served as defensive coordinator at Purdue the last two seasons, a role he previously held at SMU and Northern Illinois.

Hetherman spent one season with the Gophers.

