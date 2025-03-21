Minnesota plays Buffalo following Boldy’s 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-25-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Minnesota has a 17-15-2 record at home and a 39-25-5 record overall. The Wild have a -5 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 193 given up.

Buffalo is 10-20-3 in road games and 27-34-6 overall. The Sabres have a -28 scoring differential, with 208 total goals scored and 236 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 1-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 12 goals and 39 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.5 penalties and 18.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

