Minnesota overcomes loss of leading scorer Garcia, rallies to beat Nebraska 76-65

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Elijah Hawkins scored 12 points with 11 assists and Minnesota overcame a 15-point halftime deficit and the loss of leading scorer Dawson Garcia to beat Nebraska 76-65. Garcia turned an ankle a couple minutes into the game. He returned late in the half and started the second half, but was favoring his ankle and soon took a seat with Minnesota trailing by 11. The Gophers rallied without Garcia behind a couple of big runs. Ola-Joseph scored 15 points, Braeden Carrington 13 and Mike Mitchell Jr. and Pharrel Payne had 12 apiece for Minnesota, which outscored Nebraska 52-26 in the second half. Brice Williams scored 18 points but only one in the second half to lead the Cornhuskers.

