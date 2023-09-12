Minnesota Lynx travel to take on the Sun

Minnesota Lynx (19-21, 12-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -9.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun play the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 13-7 in home games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 79.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Lynx are 10-10 in road games. Minnesota ranks 11th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.5% from deep. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

