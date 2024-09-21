Minnesota Lynx to take on the Phoenix Mercury Sunday

Phoenix Mercury (19-21, 10-10 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -10; over/under is 158.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are 14-6 in conference games. Minnesota is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Mercury are 10-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.8.

Minnesota scores 82.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 84.8 Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.1 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

