Minnesota Lynx to host Connecticut Sun Tuesday

Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx are 16-4 on their home court. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA averaging 82.0 points and is shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Sun have gone 14-6 away from home. Connecticut is ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.4.

Minnesota averages 82.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.6 Connecticut allows. Connecticut has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx.

Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

