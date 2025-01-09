Minnesota looks to keep win streak going, hosts Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (25-16-1, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -133, Wild +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as winners of four games in a row.

Minnesota has gone 26-11-4 overall with a 9-4-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a +16 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 109 allowed.

Colorado has a 25-16-1 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche rank fourth in league play with 140 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 24 goals and 34 assists for the Avalanche. Joel Kiviranta has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.