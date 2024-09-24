Minnesota hosts Phoenix with 1-0 series lead

Phoenix Mercury (19-21, 10-10 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -8.5; over/under is 160.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Lynx lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lynx won the last matchup 102-95 on Sept. 22 led by 38 points from Napheesa Collier, while Natasha Cloud scored 33 points for the Mercury.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 14-6. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA giving up 75.6 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Mercury are 10-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix gives up 84.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lynx.

Brittney Griner is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

