Minnesota hosts Phoenix after Collier’s 32-point game

Phoenix Mercury (3-13, 1-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-9, 6-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 32 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-83 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh in the WNBA averaging 80.2 points and is shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 1-9. Phoenix gives up 86.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 86-76 on July 2, with Diamond Miller scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.1 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 22.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Diana Taurasi is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

