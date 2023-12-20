Minnesota hosts Montreal after Kaprizov’s 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-13-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Montreal Canadiens after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Wild’s 4-3 overtime win.

Minnesota has a 13-13-4 record overall and a 7-4-2 record on its home ice. The Wild are 1-5-2 in games decided by a goal.

Montreal has a 7-4-2 record on the road and a 14-13-4 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 137 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-2. Kaprizov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has eight goals and 14 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, five penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.