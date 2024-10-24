Minnesota hosts Maryland for homecoming. Both teams beat fading USC this month to get back on track

Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 4½.

Series record: Maryland leads 4-3.

What’s at stake?

The Terrapins rallied for a 29-28 homecoming win over slumping USC last week to restore their bid for bowl eligibility, but with road games next month against Oregon and Penn State there’s little margin for error left. Maryland has won a bowl game in each of the last three seasons, the longest run in program history.

The Gophers also got their bowl push back on track with a win over USC three weeks ago. They’re coming off a bye week and seeking to maintain their October momentum in front of a homecoming crowd before entering a daunting November schedule themselves.

Key matchup

Maryland WR Tai Felton vs. Minnesota DBs. Felton leads the Big Ten in receptions (64) and receiving yards (803) and has logged five games for the Terrapins with nine or more catches for the most in the FBS this season. He’ll go against a deep secondary that has helped the Gophers rank second in the FBS with 13 interceptions, fourth with an average allowance of 139.6 passing yards per game and fifth with an opponent pass efficiency rating of 95.15.

Players to watch

Maryland: DB Glendon Miller, who has taken snaps at both safety and nickel cornerback, has three interceptions, 27 tackles and a fumble recovery in his breakout fifth season. He’s third on the team in interceptions and tackles.

Minnesota: WR Daniel Jackson, who leads the team in targets (61), receptions (42) and receiving yards (451), has climbed to seventh in program history for career receiving yards. He needs 122 yards to pass Rashod Bateman, who’s now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, for sixth place.

Facts & figures

Maryland’s comeback from a 14-point deficit was its biggest in a fourth quarter since a 17-point rally to beat Minnesota on Oct. 30, 2020. … The Terrapins again have the most passing yards per game (313.3) in the Big Ten (and are ninth in the FBS) after leading the league last year. … Minnesota’s Koi Perich leads the Big Ten with four interceptions, which is already a single-season program record for a freshman. … Gophers QB Max Brosmer is on pace to set the single-season program record for completion percentage (68.1) currently held by Tanner Morgan (66.9 in 2022).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.