Minnesota Girl’s High School Basketball Rankings (Preseason)
GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
By Minnesota Basketball News
CLASS 4A
• 1. Hopkins; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Maple Grove; 4. St. Michael-Albertville; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Lakeville North; 7. Eastview; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Rosemount; 10. East Ridge.
CLASS 3A
• 1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 2. Alexandria; 3. Stewartville; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Mahtomedi; 6. Hill-Murray; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. New Ulm; 9. Rock Ridge; 10. Two Rivers.
CLASS 2A
• 1. Providence Academy; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Crosby-Ironton; 4. Duluth Marshall; 5. New London-Spicer; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Sauk Centre; 8. Jordan; 9. Winona Cotter; 10. Visitation.
CLASS 1A
• 1. Goodhue; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley; 5. Cass Lake-Bena; 6. Kittson County Central; 7. Breckenridge; 8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s; 9. Hancock; 10. Central Minnesota Christian.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.