Minnesota faces Los Angeles, looks for 7th straight home win

Los Angeles Sparks (7-31, 4-14 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-9, 14-5 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts Los Angeles Sparks aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Lynx are 14-5 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 10.2.

The Sparks are 4-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 3-21 against opponents with a winning record.

Minnesota scores 82.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 86.6 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 78.6 points per game, 2.8 more than the 75.8 Minnesota gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 10 the Lynx won 82-67 led by 16 points from Bridget Carleton, while Dearica Hamby scored 18 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lynx.

Hamby is averaging 17.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Sparks: 1-9, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.