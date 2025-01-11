Minnesota brings road win streak into matchup with San Jose

Minnesota Wild (26-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-25-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -183, Sharks +152; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild hit the road against the San Jose Sharks aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

San Jose has an 8-13-1 record at home and a 13-25-6 record overall. The Sharks have a -38 scoring differential, with 113 total goals scored and 151 allowed.

Minnesota is 26-12-4 overall and 15-3-3 on the road. The Wild have gone 24-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-2. Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

