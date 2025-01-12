Minnesota brings road win streak into game against Vegas

Minnesota Wild (27-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -174, Wild +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 17-6-0 at home and 28-11-3 overall. The Golden Knights have a 9-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Minnesota is 27-12-4 overall and 16-3-3 in road games. The Wild are 10-3-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 3-2. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Theodore has four goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

