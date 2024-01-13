Minnesota brings losing streak into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (20-18-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-19-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -142, Coyotes +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild come into a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes after losing three straight games.

Minnesota is 17-19-5 overall with a 3-6-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild rank third in NHL play with 184 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Arizona has a 20-18-2 record overall and a 6-6-1 record in Central Division games. The Coyotes have given up 123 goals while scoring 118 for a -5 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored 15 goals with 12 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 20 assists for the Coyotes. Sean Durzi has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: out (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Vladislav Kolyachonok: out (lower body), Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Barrett Hayton: out (upper body), Travis Boyd: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

