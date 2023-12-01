Minnesota backups help lift Golden Gophers to 33-point rout of New Orleans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve Cam Christie scored 20 points, one of three players off the bench to score in double figures, and Minnesota beat New Orleans 97-64 on Thursday night.

Joining Christie were fellow reserves Pharrel Payne, who scored 17 points, and Mike Mitchell Jr., who scored 14 points. Starters Dawson Garcia scored 15 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 10 points for the Golden Gophers (5-2), who led for all but 1:21 of the contest. Minnesota’s bench scored 62 points.

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 19 points and Jordan Johnson 17 points for the Privateers (3-4).

Ola-Joseph’s layup put Minnesota ahead 7-6 and they never trailed again. Up 19-16, Christie made a 3-pointer at the 10:54 mark to start a 12-3 run and the lead remained double figures for the duration. Mitchell’s layup with 1:51 before intermission marked Minnesota’s first 20-plus point lead and the Golden Gophers went to the break up 50-32.

The game marked the second all-time meeting between the two teams, with the first in 2013 when the Golden Gophers won 80-65. Minnesota is 7-0 all-time against the Southland Conference.

Minnesota opens the Big Ten Conference season when it travels to Ohio State on Sunday.

