Minnesota and Washington take the ice in non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (47-15-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-27-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals meet in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota is 40-27-5 overall and 18-16-2 at home. The Wild have gone 35-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Washington is 23-8-3 in road games and 47-15-9 overall. The Capitals have gone 44-1-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 23 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 36 goals and 24 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.