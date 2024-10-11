Minnesota and Seattle square off in Western Conference play

Seattle Kraken (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-0, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Minnesota went 39-33-10 overall and 20-15-6 in home games a season ago. The Wild gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

Seattle went 34-35-13 overall and 17-17-7 in road games last season. The Kraken scored 214 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 28.6 shots per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.