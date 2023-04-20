Minnesota and Dallas face off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -115, Wild -105; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 7-3. Roope Hintz scored three goals in the victory.

Minnesota has gone 46-25-11 overall with a 17-9-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have gone 35-8-7 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall with a 19-4-5 record in Central Division play. The Stars have a +66 scoring differential, with 281 total goals scored and 215 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Gustav Nyquist has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has scored 46 goals with 63 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 16 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body), Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Joe Pavelski: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.