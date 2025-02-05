Minnesota aims to stop home slide in matchup with Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (32-18-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-19-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Carolina Hurricanes looking to end their four-game home losing streak.

Minnesota is 31-19-4 overall and 11-12-1 at home. The Wild have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 153 goals.

Carolina has a 32-18-4 record overall and a 12-12-3 record in road games. The Hurricanes have scored 176 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 4-0. Mats Zuccarello scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuccarello has scored 12 goals with 24 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 40 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.