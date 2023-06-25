Miller, DC United cool off Cincinnati with 3-0 victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Miller had four saves, three players scored for the first time this season and D.C. United rolled to a 3-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, handing the Eastern Conference leaders just their second loss this season. DC United (7-8-5) had a two-goal lead before the match was 17 minutes old. Cincinnati (13-2-4) entered play with 43 points through the first 18 matches, tying a league record set by the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy. Pedro Sanchez opened the scoring in the 10th minute, using assists from Mateusz Klich and Christian Benteke to score his first goal of the season. Defender Derrick Williams followed seven minutes later with his first netter, scoring unassisted. DC United took a three-goal lead into halftime on an unassisted goal by Cristian Dájome in the 43rd minute — his first.

