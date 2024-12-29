Mike Mitchell scores 22 and Minnesota defeats Morgan State 90-68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 22 points, all in the first half, and Minnesota defeated Morgan State 90-68 on Sunday.

Dawson Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Gophers (8-5). Parker Fox scored 11 points and Frank Mitchell had 10.

There were seven lead changes in the first four minutes before Minnesota moved out front with a 10-2 run to lead 22-13 and the Golden Gophers did not let up. They shot 59% in the first half and scored 55 points. Mike Mitchell led the way with 22 points on 8-of-8 overall shooting and 6 for 6 from 3-point distance. He went 0 for 2 in the second half.

Minnestoa led 55-37 at the break.

Minnesota cooled off in the second half, shooting 43% and scoring 35 points, but the Bears got no closer than 15 points. Minnesota’s largest lead was 27 points on two occasions, the second coming when Caleb Williams hit a 3-pointer for an 86-59 lead with 4 minutes remaining.

Kameron Hobbs led Morgan State (6-10) with 25 points. He had six rebounds and four assists. Daniel Akitoby had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Rob Lawson scored 11 points.

There were only 11 turnovers in the game — six by Morgan State and five by Minnesota. Each team scored four points after turnovers.

Minnesota, 0-2 in the Big Ten, hosts No. 21 Purdue on Thursday and Ohio State on Jan. 6.

