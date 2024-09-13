Michigan’s Greg Harden, who advised Tom Brady, Michael Phelps and more, dies at 75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former University of Michigan counselor Greg Harden has died. He was 75. Harden counseled countless people at the school, including Tom Brady and Michael Phelps. Michigan said the family informed the athletic department Harden died Thursday due to complications from surgery. The late Bo Schembechler hired Harden in 1986 as a staff consultant and student-athlete personal development program counselor. Howard was one of the first wave of Wolverines to count Harden as a confidant, mentor and friend in the late 1980s. Brady followed later as did Phelps, who trained at Michigan for four years as an Olympic swimmer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.