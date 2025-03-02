Michael Andretti enjoying retirement as he takes in IndyCar opener as a fan instead of team owner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti was tanned and thinner when he made his way from his yacht to the starting grid for IndyCar’s season-opening race. He was also relaxed. Retirement is going better than expected for Andretti, who turned control of his race team over to Dan Towriss at the end of last season and no longer has any official role at Andretti Global. He wore an Andretti team shirt Sunday but after the national anthem did not head toward one of the teams’ three pit stands to oversee the race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.Andretti instead headed off in the direction of Andretti hospitality — or maybe he was going back to his triple-decker yacht docked near Turn 10. He has no responsibilities since selling controlling interest of Andretti Global to business partner Dan Towriss,

