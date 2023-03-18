Miami, Xavier look to refocus after narrow 1st-round escapes

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Xavier head coach Sean Miller reacts during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Kennesaw State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — If Miami’s Jim Larrañaga and Xavier’s Sean Miller didn’t have their players’ complete attention heading into the NCAA Tournament, they do now. Larrañaga’s Hurricanes and Miller’s Musketeers both needed huge second-half comebacks against lower-seeded opponents in the first round. Both coaches are pleading with their players to value every possession and avoid mental lapses. Xavier is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and faces 11th-seeded Pittsburgh in the second round in Greensboro, North Carolina. Miami is the 5 seed and is preparing for fourth-seeded Indiana in Albany, New York.

