Miami-Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. in overtime and the Miami-Ohio RedHawks defeated its oldest rival, the Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24 on Saturday night to break a 16-game losing streak in the series. Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it. Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime.

