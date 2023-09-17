Miami of Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw an eight yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. in overtime and the Miami Redhawks defeated its oldest rival the Cincinnati Bearcats in 31-24, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series. Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee. Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal, attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to send the game to overtime. They went to overtime in 1996 and 1997.

