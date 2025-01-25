Mets’ top executives hint Alonso’s return is growing less likely

NEW YORK (AP) — It appears Pete Alonso is going, going, gone.

The first Amazin’ Day fan fest at Citi Field did not bring with it a dramatic resolution to Alonso’s free agent saga — but did seem to confirm the New York Mets’ most popular and prolific power hitter is likely to sign elsewhere as spring training nears.

“We’ve made a significant offer to Pete,” Mets owner Steve Cohen explained during a fireside chat with President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza. “This has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation.

“Soto was tough,” Cohen said, referring to talks that ended with New York signing star slugger Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year deal last month. “This is worse.”

Alonso, who like Soto is represented by agent Scott Boras, has been a fan favorite since arriving in 2019, when he hit a rookie-record 53 home runs. The 30-year-old first baseman has 226 homers, third-most in franchise history, and saved New York from playoff elimination last October with a go-ahead drive off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams in Game 3 of an NL Wild Card Series.

A standing-room-only crowd in the Piazza Club chanted Alonso’s name as Cohen and Stearns fielded a question about the Alonso negotiations from moderator Gary Cohen, the Mets’ play-by-play announcer on SNY.

“I think we all love Pete and we’ve said that many times,” said Stearns, who spoke before Steve Cohen. “I think as we’ve gone through this process, we’ve continued to express that. And we also understand that this is a business and Pete, as a free agent, deserves the right and has the right — earned the privilege, really, to see what’s out there.

“We also feel really good about the young players who are coming through our system,” Stearns said to some light boos. “We saw that last year. And that’s not always the most popular opinion, but we saw that last year. And we’re going to need to see it again.”

Alonso and fellow Boras client Alex Bregman are the most notable players still unsigned from what has been a cool free agent market for corner infielders. Former Arizona first baseman Christian Walker ($60 million for three years with Houston) is the only corner infielder to ink a multiyear contract. Josh Bell, Carlos Santana and former 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt all signed one-year deals.

“I don’t like the structures that are being presented to us,” Steve Cohen said. “It’s highly asymmetric against us and I feel strongly about it. I will never say no. You know, there’s always a possibility.

“But the reality is that we’re moving forward and we continue to bring in players. And as we continue to bring in players, the reality is, it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have.”

Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, each of whom came through the farm system as a third baseman, said Saturday they have been taking reps at first base this winter. Mendoza said he liked the Mets’ depth at the position, including Joey Meneses, who hit 29 homers the previous three seasons for the Washington Nationals before signing a minor league deal with New York in November.

Hours before the management panel, Alonso’s teammates — as well as Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza — expressed hope he and the club could still reunite.

“I would love to see Pete back with us, but I also understand that I don’t make those decisions and that’s between Pete and our front office and David and Steve,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said.

“Listen, he’s a special player — guys that can hit 40 homers just are not walking down the street,” Piazza said. “When he’s really in his game, he’s a special player. From a personal standpoint, I hope they work something out.”

Amazin’ Day included 18 panels about the Mets’ past, present and future and featured more than 50 players, alumni and prospects in attendance. Fans were able to tour Citi Field, including the clubhouses and bullpen.

NOTES: Soto was expected to attend but had four potential flights out of the Dominican Republic canceled. The flight issues also prevented Dedniel Núñez and Huascar Brazobán from making their expected visits. … Nimmo and Francisco Lindor said they expect to be 100% when the Mets have their first full workout of spring training Feb. 17. Nimmo played through plantar fasciitis during New York’s run to the 2024 National League Championship Series, while Lindor missed nine games in September due to a sore back. … Mendoza said RHP Paul Blackburn, limited to five starts following his acquisition from the Athletics due to a spinal leak in his back, has gotten on a mound and Núñez, who pitched just once after July 23 because of a right elbow injury, has thrown bullpens and live batting practices. … Stearns said RHP Kodai Senga, limited to one regular-season start by shoulder and calf injuries last year, will be healthy for spring training. Mendoza said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner visited Senga in Japan this winter.

