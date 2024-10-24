Messi leads list of MLS MVP finalists, with Inter Milan teammate Suarez also among 5 players

No surprise here: Lionel Messi is among the finalists for Major League Soccer’s MVP award for this season. In addition to Messi, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez is among five finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP. The others include Evander from the Portland Timbers, Cucho Hernandez of the Columbus Crew and D.C. United’s Christian Benteke, who also won this season’s Golden Boot for most goals. Despite missing a chunk of games because of injury and national team commitments with Argentina, Messi still led Miami with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 appearances.

