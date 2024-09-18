Meadows gives Detroit lead with broken-bat single in the 10th, Tigers hold on to beat Royals 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Parker Meadows hit a broken-bat single in the 10th inning to give Detroit the lead, moments after Trey Sweeney had been given third base because of a balk, and the Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Holton (7-1) retired all six Royals he faced, striking out a pair in the ninth to force extra innings. Jason Foley took care of the Royals in the 10th, earning the save for the second straight night and 25th time this season.

Riley Greene added an RBI single off Lucas Erceg (2-6) later in the 10th for the Tigers, helping them to remain 1 1/2 games back of the Twins for the final AL wild-card spot. Minnesota beat the Guardians earlier Tuesday night.

The Royals stayed 2 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the first wild-card spot. They are 1 1/2 ahead of Minnesota.

Cole Ragans allowed one run on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts over seven innings for Kansas City, and Casey Mize allowed one run on six hits and four walks while pitching into the fifth for Detroit.

Ragans struggled with his control from the onset, hitting Andy Ibáñez to start the game — Matt Vierling followed with an RBI double — and walking a pair in the fourth inning. But with a combination of groundballs and strikeouts, the hard-throwing left-hander was able to keep the Tigers from capitalizing on his mistakes.

Freddy Fermín also threw out a pair of runners trying to steal second.

Mize allowed plenty of traffic on the bases, too. But it was his defense that kept Kansas City from a big inning. The Tigers turned double plays in the third, fourth and fifth, the last after Mize had walked the bases loaded and Shelby Miller got Michael Massey to ground into the double play on the first pitch he threw.

Miller loaded the bases again in the sixth but got Tommy Pham to pop out and end the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals RHP James McArthur went on the injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, though manager Matt Quatraro believes he could be back for the playoffs. “The hope is it’s not a season-ending injury,” Quatraro said. RHP Steven Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take his place in the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (left hamstring strain) and LHP Will Smith (lower back spasms) could make the next step in their rehab this weekend when they pitch against each other in live batting practice. There still is no date for their return.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.50) tries to match the Braves’ Chris Sale with his major league-best 17th win in the series finale against Kansas City on Wednesday night. Skubal has won his last four decisions.

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.42) is on the mound against Detroit after striking out a career-best 11 in 5 1/3 innings last Friday night against Pittsburgh. Marsh pitched six innings of three-hit ball against Detroit on May 21.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.