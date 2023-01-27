McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur stands on the field as players practice during the NFL football team's training camp May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the Jets after two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The Jets and LaFleur agreed to part ways Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a few other teams inquired about the embattled offensive coordinator, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. He spent the past two years with New York. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards and 27th in scoring after losing several significant players to injury.

