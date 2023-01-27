McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. He spent the past two years with New York. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards and 27th in scoring after losing several significant players to injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.