McIlroy tied for lead with Hojgaard and Rozner after 3rd round in Dubai as hot-headed Hatton fades

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closes in on a sixth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy could have taken the lead outright but his birdie putt at the last horseshoed the cup, leaving him to make par for a 4-under 68 and 12-under overall alongside Hojgaard. Rozner started the third round with a one-stroke lead and made it a three-way tie at the top by rolling in an eagle putt from 8 feet at No. 18 for a 69. Tyrrell Hatton was three shots back after an expletive-filled round that included him snapping a club.

