McIlroy dishes on Cantlay and caddie. He also explains clever singles lineup in Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy rehashed some of the details in his dust-up with caddie Joe LaCava in the Ryder Cup. He also makes it plain that he and Patrick Cantlay are not besties. It’s all in an entertaining interview with Shane Lowry in the Irish Independent. Those were the headlines. Buried in the interview is McIlroy praising the clever singles lineup by European captain Luke Donald. McIlroy has always been in the Nos. 1, 2 or 3 spot. He says Donald moved him to No. 4 to avoid facing Cantlay and creating a distraction. McIlroy won his singles match over Sam Burns.

