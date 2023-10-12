McConnell throws for 2 TDs and the UTEP defense had 2 takeaways in the 4th quarter to beat FIU 27-14

MIAMI (AP) — Cade McConnell threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start, Kelly Akharaiyi made eight catches for 223 yards and two scores, and UTEP cruised past Florida International 27-14 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. UTEP (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) won in the state of Florida for the first time in program history. The Miners are 1-2 at FIU, 0-2 at Florida Atlantic, 0-2 at UCF and 0-1 at South Florida. McConnell completed all five of his passes in the first quarter for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Akharaiyi got past the defense for McConnell’s deep ball and raced for an 80-yard score for a 14-0 lead.

