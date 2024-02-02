Maxwell scores 19, No. 19 Gonzaga women hit 8 straight 3s to roll past San Diego 80-52

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers in the third quarter, when Gonzaga was 8 of 8 behind the arc, to lead the 19th-ranked Bulldogs to an 80-52 win over San Diego, their 15th-straight win. Gonzaga, sixth in the country on 3-pointers at 39.1%, was 2 of 12 at halftime before the floodgates opened. Kayleigh Truong had two 3s and Kaylynne Truong and Eliza Hollingsworth both had one to start the third quarter. Yvonne Ejim had a late layup as the Zags went 9 of 11 from the field to stretch a 38-20 halftime lead to 68-37. Ejim and Hollingsworth both had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kayleigh Truong had 12 points and her twin Kaylynne had 11 while matching her career-high of 12 assists. Dylan Horton had 13 points for the Toreros .

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.