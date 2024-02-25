Maxwell has 18, Ejim 17, No. 16 Gonzaga women win 22nd straight, 75-41 over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 18 points, Yvonne Ejim added 17 with 11 rebounds and No. 16 Gonzaga ran its winning streak to 22 with a 75-41 win over Pepperdine. Kayleigh Truong added 15 points and Kaylynne Truong added 13 with six assists for the Bulldogs. Jane Nwaba scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her third-straight double-double for the Waves, losers of 14 straight. Kayleigh Truong, Ejim and Maxwell all made two baskets as the Bulldogs raced to a 12-0 lead and they led 16-9 after one quarter. Megan Harkey made two layups, concerting the second into a three-point play to pull Pepperdine within 18-14 less than a minute into the second but the Bulldogs hit consecutive 3s and had four in the quarter for a 32-21 halftime lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.