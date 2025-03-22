Max Scherzer delivers defensive gem for Blue Jays with behind-the-back snag of Julien’s grounder

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer’s pitching line showed he’s ready for the regular season.

Scherzer delivered a defensive highlight on Saturday that showed the three-time Cy Young Award winner also is ready to field his position for the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the second inning of a spring training game against Minnesota, Scherzer reached behind his back to catch a grounder hit by Twins second baseman Edouard Julien. Scherzer, a right-hander, had his back to home plate after delivering the pitch when he made the snag with his glove hand.

After snaring the grounder, Scherzer calmly threw to first base for the out to end the inning. As Scherzer made the throw to Rainer Nunez at first base, Julien was only about halfway down the first base line. He looked at Scherzer on the mound as if in disbelief.

The 40-year-old Scherzer’s pitching line was just as impressive as his defensive highlight. He allowed two hits in four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk, leaving his ERA at 1.38 for the spring.

Scherzer is 216-112 as he enters his first season with the Blue Jays. The eight-time All-Star agreed to a $15.5 million, one-year deal with Toronto on Jan. 31.

Scherzer was limited to nine starts with Texas last year, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA. He opened the season on the injured list while he recovered from lower back surgery. He also was on the IL from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13 because of shoulder fatigue, and he missed the end of the season because of a left hamstring strain.

