Max Kepler and Phillies finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Outfielder Max Kepler and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Kelpler spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Twins. Over 1,072 games, Kepler is a .237 hitter with 161 home runs and 508 RBIs.

He had just eight homers and 42 RBIs last season.

In six career games at Citizens Bank Park over 23 plate appearances, Kepler has hit four home runs and posted a .955 slugging percentage.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips as part of the agreement.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.