Matt Mervis hits a 3-run homer as the Marlins beat the Nationals 11-4

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.

Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.

Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami’s 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Jacob Young had two hits and drove in a run for Washington, which lost for the third time in four games. Paul DeJong and Alex Call each had an RBI single.

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks, left, and relief pitcher Tyler Phillips, right, shake hands after the Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals in a baseball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (1-2) was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Cole Henry, a 27-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut for Washington and struck out two while allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth. Henry was selected on the second round of the 2020 amateur draft and signed for a $2 million bonus. He was slowed by thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2022.

The Marlins took a 4-3 lead on Liam Hicks’ sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Miami’s Cal Quantrill pitched five innings of three-run ball. He allowed seven hits and walked five.

Key moment

Miami trailed 3-1 before Bride and Javier Sanoja each hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Key stat

The Nationals had 10 hits and drew eight walks — but just two of the free passes scored and it was Amed Rosario both times.

Up next

The Nationals have not yet named a starter for Monday’s opener of a four-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Marlins also haven’t named a starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

