Masters gets 9 more players from top 50 in the world ranking. Glover narrowly gets in

The Masters field is bigger that it was at this time a year ago. Lucas Glover narrowly held down his spot in the top 50 of the final world ranking of the year. He’s among nine players who earned a spot in the April major by finishing the year in the top 50. The Masters has the smallest field of the four majors and prefers it not exceed 100 players. That hasn’t happened since 1966. The Masters is at 85 players who are expected to compete next April. A year ago, 77 players had qualified at this point.

