Maryland reserve Bri McDaniel out for season with torn ACL in her right knee

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland lost reserve guard Bri McDaniel for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in her right knee, the team announced Monday. The junior suffered the injury last Tuesday against Minnesota at the end of the first quarter when she went for a layup but fell awkwardly and had to be carried off the court. McDaniel had been averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds off the bench.

