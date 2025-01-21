Maryland going into key conference stretch potentially without two of its top scorers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland is going into a key stretch of its conference season with games against No. 12 Ohio State and top-ranked UCLA this week. The eighth-ranked Terrapins could be missing two of their top three scorers for those contests. Reserve guard Bri McDaniel is out for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee and No. 2 scorer Shyanne Sellers hurt her knee on Monday in an 89-51 loss to seventh-ranked Texas at the Coretta Scott King Classic.

