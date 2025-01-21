Maryland going into key conference stretch potentially without two of its top scorers

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese points on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland is going into a key stretch of its conference season with games against No. 12 Ohio State and top-ranked UCLA this week. The eighth-ranked Terrapins could be missing two of their top three scorers for those contests. Reserve guard Bri McDaniel is out for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee and No. 2 scorer Shyanne Sellers hurt her knee on Monday in an 89-51 loss to seventh-ranked Texas at the Coretta Scott King Classic.

