Marte knocks in go-ahead run in 7th and Diamondbacks edge Twins 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in the seventh as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Tuesday night.

Marte, leading the All-Star voting as the National League’s second baseman, hit his 16th homer off Joe Ryan, then beat out a slow roller to second with two out to break a 4-4 tie.

The Diamondbacks led 4-0 after two innings, but the Twins came back against Brandon Pfaadt. Byron Buxton, who just missed catching Eugenio Suárez’s second-inning RBI triple at the wall in right center, led off the Twins’ fifth with a home run to left-center.

Ryan Jeffers tied the game and ended Pfaadt’s night with a three-run homer after a walk and an infield hit with one out in the seventh.

In the bottom half, Jorge Alcala (1-3) retired the first two hitters, but he walked No. 9 batter Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll’s single to center advanced Perdomo to third. Marte then hit one just past the mound and beat Willi Castro’s throw to first as Perdomo crossed the plate.

Kevin Ginkel (6-1) retired two batters in the seventh for Arizona. Paul Sewald gave up a two-out double to Buxton in the ninth, but retired Jeffers to get his 10th save.

Pfaadt allowed five hits and two walks as well as the four runs. He struck out two.

Ryan went six innings, the 12th time in 16 starts he has gone at least that far this season, retiring 13 straight at one point. He gave up six hits and four runs, walked none and struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list with right arm fatigue. He had been scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

“His last couple of starts, his arm didn’t feel great,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Coming off of the two (Tommy John surgeries) and everything that goes along with it, the last thing we want to do is push him out there in a compromised position.”

Baldelli did not name a starter for Thursday’s game. RHP Ronny Henriquez was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Paddack.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (right hamstring strain) threw a simulated game on Monday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo, while cautious, didn’t rule out a quick return to the rotation depending on how Thursday’s session goes. … OF Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring) is playing at Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment. … C Gabriel Moreno (sprained left thumb) will catch Gallen’s bullpen session on Thursday, Lovullo said.

NEXT

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 3.26) pitches for Minnesota on Wednesday against Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.18).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.